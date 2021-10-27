Mother and Boyfriend Charged After Child's Skeletal Remains Found In Home

A 35-year-old mother, Gloria Williams, and her 31-year-old boyfriend Brian Coulter, are facing charges in Harris County near Houston, Texas, after authorities found skeletal remains of an eight-year-old boy in their apartment. A child in the home had called the police to report the boy had been dead in the apartment for a year, reports NBC News.

There were reportedly three other children living in the apartment at the time. They had been living there for months on their own, with the rent paid. Harris County officials tweeted that Brian Coulter was facing a murder charge and the child’s mother, Gloria Williams was facing charges of omission and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff has stated that additional charges are expected.