Mother and Boyfriend Charged After Child's Skeletal Remains Found In Home

A 35-year-old mother, Gloria Williams, and her 31-year-old boyfriend Brian Coulter, are facing charges in Harris County near Houston, Texas, after authorities found skeletal remains of an eight-year-old boy in their apartment. A child in the home had called the police to report the boy had been dead in the apartment for a year, reports NBC News.

There were reportedly three other children living in the apartment at the time. They had been living there for months on their own, with the rent paid. Harris County officials tweeted that Brian Coulter was facing a murder charge and the child’s mother, Gloria Williams was facing charges of omission and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff has stated that additional charges are expected.

Cause of Death

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is the medical examiner on the case. The child has reportedly died from homicidal violence and sustained multiple blunt-force injuries. The identification of the child has not occurred.

The discovery was made this past Sunday when a 15-year-old called the police saying his brother was in the apartment and was dead, having been there for one year. The 15-year-old told the police that the parents of the child had not lived there for “several months”.

When the police arrived, the child’s remains were found.

The Other Children

Two other children, ages 10 and seven were in the apartment at the time. The children were reportedly malnourished, and also had some indicators of injury.

They were reportedly living “on their own at least since February” reports the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they had been living there and that the rent was paid, but how that happened and why the parents lived separately was part of the homicide investigation.

There was no active Child Protective Services investigation at the time, however the family did have a history with the organization. The children have since been placed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The Neighbors

The neighbors of the children called the situation shocking and sad, saying they had noticed a foul odor coming from the apartment. NBC News reported that one neighbor said,

“This is very shocking for me. Very shocking and sad – very sad. My thing is, where is the parents? And why would you leave your children?”

The children had been getting some food and rent was paid, however the sheriff’s office did not say how that was being managed. The sheriff’s also described the children as caring, and “fending for each other” reports NBC News.

One report on social media indicates that Brian Coulter had been posting images of a steak and wine dinner on Instagram.

The Charges

Brian Coulter has been charged with murder, and is being held in a mental health facility. As of Wednesday morning, he is facing a $1 million bond reports KHOUand if released, will not be permitted contact with any of the children or Gloria Williams. He will also be under a 24-hour curfew and have to wear a GPS monitor.

Gloria Williams is in custody and faced initial charges of failure to provide medical care and adequate supervision. Those charges have been revised and she is now facing charges of injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence of a human corpse. She will appear in court today.

