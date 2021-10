Warner Bros. is bringing Barbie and Ken to life in their upcoming film, Barbie, and have enlisted actress Margot Robbie and actor Ryan Gosling to portray the iconic characters.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who will be working on the movie's screenplay with Noah Baumbach, via IMDb, the film will follow Robbie's character as she is expelled from her home in "Barbieland" for failing to be as perfect as the city requires and embarks on a new life in the real world.