Sommer Ray is proving why "Not Your Average Instagram Model" was the moniker of choice from Forbes in 2018. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation has been busy earning herself cash on the 'Gram, but her latest post didn't stop her being herself - where Sommer goes, so do her pet snakes.

Ray, fresh from the 2021 launch of her IAMRAIS beauty brand, had ditched her signature bikini, but she still showed off the famous figure - this time, in a girly and flirty tennis skirt outfit.