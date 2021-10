Gizelle Bryant is ready to move on from her failed marriage to Jamal Bryant following a second attempt at making it work.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which aired on Bravo on Sunday, October 24, Gizelle was seen sitting down with the daughters she and Jamal share, including Grace, 16, and twins Angel and Adore, 15, for a chat about her love life.

As RHOP fans may know, Gizelle and Jamal reconciled in 2019 after divorcing years prior.