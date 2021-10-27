School Picture Day 'Retouch' Trend Sparks Outrage Among Parents

A more recent case involving the same photography company was brought to The Post's attention by 43-year-old Maryland mom Jennifer Green. Last month, the travel blogger and social media administrator was "shocked" to learn of the firm's portrait “retouching” services as included in her seven-grade daughter's school-picture package.

According to Greene, the offer she received included editing options, such as teeth whitening, skin-tone evening, and blemish removal, all for an extra $12.

“I completely disagree with [retouching a child’s school picture], because it’s teaching kids that they need to look perfect all the time and that they can change [a perceived flaw] with the click of a mouse,” Greene, who is mom to 12-year-old Madeline, told The Post.

Just like Loerns, Greene also fired off on Twitter: “I’m going to need someone to explain to me why @Lifetouch offers PHOTO RETOUCH for KIDS school pics?!”

While she didn't hear back from the company, Lifetouch explained in a statement to The Post: “Our goal is always to authentically capture each child we photograph. Photo retouch is an entirely opt-in service that customers choose to add on to photo packages. Most, if not all, school photography companies offer this service and it’s an expectation as an available option for schools.”