Ruby Rose Rocks A Skimpy Bralette In 'Awkward' Peekaboo Campaign

Ruby Rose has gone #Peekaboo in a stunning blue bralette and pants look, and she admitted being "awkward" in the process. The Orange Is the New Black actress is fresh from announcing she's joined the slew of celebrities fronting luxury brand Fendi's Peekaboo bag campaign, with both photos and a video on her Instagram seeing her brandishing the iconic purse in a series of eye-catching moments.

Ruby kept the best until last - a video - where she amusingly stroked the bag like a cat. Check it out below.

Scroll for the photos and video. Ruby, 35, updated on October 10 - Fendi has also tapped the likes of former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and the "World's Most Beautiful Girl" Thylane Blondeau for its #Peekaboo campaign.

Ruby had switched between a New York street and an indoor setting, opening in high-waisted, pleated, and tailored brown pants, plus a blue bralette very much flaunting her rock-hard abs. Chunky black boots and the Peekaboo worn cross-body completed the look - of course, Ruby rocked her pink pixie cut hair.

Also showing off her tattoos, the Australian-born actress then went for a robe selfie indoors - in fact, her caption provided quite the user journey as she wrote:

"Image description. Slide one: I am standing in a NY street, next to a potted plant and a stairway. I’m wearing a new bag and my hair is pink and my heart is full," adding:

"Slide two: Someone ( a friend of mines son ) asked me to wear this dress, I’ve never worn a wrap dress and put it on back the front originally.. " Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for the "awkward" confess.

Ruby, then seen riding around in a car and with the Peekaboo on her lap - and she was petting it - added: "I corrected it for this photo. I have sunglasses on, but am inside, don’t judge me."

"Slide three: I am sitting in a taxi cab, petting my new bag because I’m a little awkward," she continued.

The update comes as Ruby fronts media outlets over allegations she was a "dictator to work for," this from a Batman crew member.

Ruby's post, inching its way towards half a million likes, has brought in plenty of famous faces. The #ad post, also seeing Rose thank @fendi, was liked by actress Selma Blair - the Legally Blonde star called Ruby the "cutest." Stylist to the stars Brad Goreski also wrote: "There are so many things in this I love." Keke Palmer, meanwhile, replied: "Oh haaaay girrrrllll."

Ruby even followed up with a Simpsons cartoon mockup of herself rocking the bag. See it below.

