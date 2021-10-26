NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get Kyrie Irving For Three Players & Five Draft Picks

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA superstars who have a strong chance of being traded during the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nets are yet to make Irving officially available on the trading block but with his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Brooklyn explores the possibility of trading "Uncle Drew."

In the past weeks, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster have already been linked to Irving.

Kyrie Irving To LA Clippers

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Irving before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report explained why a trade to the Clippers would make a lot of sense for Irving.

"The Clippers, a franchise that would reunite Irving with the head coach (Tyronn Lue) he won a championship with," Swartz wrote. "While Los Angeles joined New York and San Francisco as cities with strict vaccine mandates, the new rule does not affect Staples Center, meaning Irving could participate in all home and away games whether he chooses to get vaccinated or not."

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Kyrie Irving

Swartz came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Clippers to acquire Irving from the Nets before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Keon Johnson, a 2028 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Jevon Carter.

If the trade would push through, Swartz believes it would help the Nets and the Clippers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Clippers Get An All-Star Caliber PG

Despite his refusal to get vaccinated, Irving would be an incredible addition to the Clippers. The Clippers may have granted Kawhi Leonard's request after trading for Bledsoe, but "The Klaw" would undeniably be happier if they get a point guard of Irving's caliber. Irving would be a massive upgrade over Bledsoe.

Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Irving would also give the Clippers a prolific scorer and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Nets Receive Win-Now Help

The proposed blockbuster trade would be worth exploring for the Nets if the situation involving Irving gets out of hand and becomes a major distraction for the team in the 2021-22 NBA season. By sending him to Los Angeles, the Nets would be acquiring a vaccinated point guard with plenty of playoff experience in Bledsoe, a sniper in Kennard, a talented prospect in Johnson, and multiple future draft assets.

Bledsoe may not be as good as Irving but as long as he can stay away from injuries, he's capable of filling the hole that he would be leaving in the Nets' backcourt.

