NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get Kyrie Irving For Three Players & Five Draft Picks

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA superstars who have a strong chance of being traded during the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nets are yet to make Irving officially available on the trading block but with his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Brooklyn explores the possibility of trading "Uncle Drew."

In the past weeks, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster have already been linked to Irving.