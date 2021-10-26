Dove Cameron's Dating History: Her Past Boyfriends And Relationships

Dove met her first boyfriend, actor Ryan McCartan, 28, on the set of Liv and Maddie in 2012 when she was just 17. While they didn't hit it off straight away, by the time the series debuted in July 2013 the Disney stars were in love.

Their relationship, which unfolded under the public eye, lasted for three years, culminating with their engagement in April 2016.

“It was very spur-of-the-moment. It was perfect. It was more romantic and bohemian than traditional. We were both very clear with each other that it was like, ‘I know you’re my person. You know you’re my person. There’s nobody else,’" Dove described the proposal, per The Things.

The pair collaborated not only on screen but also in the music studio. They formed a band together called The Girl and the Dreamcatcher, releasing their debut album, Negatives, in 2016.

Given how close and how much involved the two were in each other's lives, fans were shocked when Dove called off the engagement in October, after just six months. The couple split, with a heartbroken Ryan taking to Twitter to say: "Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful."

Meanwhile, Dove waited until July 2019 to open up about the breakup, telling Seventeen magazine: "It was my first ever real relationship, and it was on-screen and off-screen. A lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the very low-lows, I did not make public. I was under the impression that I had to make everything look perfect all the time and my partner definitely put that in my ear."

Almost a year later, in January 2020, fans got a fresh insight into their since-defunct relationship when Ryan accused Dove of cheating on him during their engagement. While Dove didn't address the matter directly, she appeared to allude to it by posting a picture with the words: "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you."