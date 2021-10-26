NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Luguentz Dort Plus Others

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is one of the young big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, some people believe that the Mavericks would use Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their roster around the face of the franchise, Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic.

Porzingis may still be an official member of the Mavericks' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but there remains a possibility for him to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Kristaps Porzingis To OKC Thunder

One of the potential landing spots for Porzingis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way on how the Thunder would be able to acquire Porzingis from the Mavericks this season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Thunder would be sending a package that includes Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Porzingis. If the trade becomes a reality, Patuto believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Thunder Gets A Franchise Center In Porzingis

Porzingis would be an incredible addition to the Thunder. Despite failing to live up to expectations in Dallas, he remains one of the most promising big men in the league. At 26, he still fits the timeline of Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With the years he spent with Doncic, Porzingis has learned how to excel on the court with a superstar point guard. The pairing of Porzingis and SGA won't immediately make the Thunder an instant favorite to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but it would put them closer to becoming a legitimate playoff contender again in the loaded Western Conference.

Kristaps Porzingis On-Court Impact On Thunder

The successful acquisition of Porzingis from the Mavericks would help the Thunder improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would be a major upgrade over Derrick Favors and Isaiah Roby at the Thunder's starting center position.

Porzingis would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, rim protector, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Would The Mavericks Make The Trade?

Meanwhile, for the Mavericks, the potential deal would allow them to replace Porzingis with an elite defender in Dort.

"Dort has been an intriguing prospect because of his potential and he could reach it under the guidance of Luka Doncic," Patuto wrote. "There would be a significant upgrade in the Mavericks’ on-ball defensive capabilities with Dort — addressing a real area of need."

However, even if they would also be receiving Williams and a future first-round selection in return, it remains a big question mark if the Mavericks would consider such a trade. If they decide to move Porzingis, it would likely be in a deal that would enable them to acquire an All-Star caliber player that they could pair with Doncic.

