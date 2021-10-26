NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Luguentz Dort Plus Others

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is one of the young big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, some people believe that the Mavericks would use Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their roster around the face of the franchise, Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic.

Porzingis may still be an official member of the Mavericks' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but there remains a possibility for him to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.