Skai Jackson has accomplished a lot as a young actress. In addition to lending her voice to several projects, including Bubble Guppies, Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil, and the Marvel Rising franchise, Jackson has appeared on TV shows like Jessie and its spinoff, Bunk'd, and in movies, such as G.I. Joe: Retaliation and My Dad's a Soccer Mom.

But her claim to fame just might be the fact that she recently inspired the Marvel Comics superhero Ironheart, also known as Riri Willliams.