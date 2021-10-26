Ruby Rose's Dating History: Her Most High-Profile Romantic Relationships

While it seems that Ruby Rose is currently single and ready to mingle, the Australian movie, TV and radio star has been the subject of numerous dating rumors along the years, which The List has qualified as "always some of the most interesting."
Although nowadays Ruby's Instagram posts are almost exclusively about her work, one particular update from May sent rumors flying that the Orange Is The New Black and Batwoman alum was courting Riverdale actor Rob Raco.
The 35-year-old actress, who also boasts a thriving modeling career and has created a net worth of $2 million for herself, is genderfluid and proudly gay and has previously been linked to quite a few famous ladies from the movie and music industry, as well as a slew of models -- Lola Van Vorst (2008), Lyndsey Anne (late '00s), Catherine McNeil (engaged, 2010), Harley Gusman (2016).
Scroll for a timeline of her most high-profile romantic relationships.