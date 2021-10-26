Ruby Rose's Dating History: Her Most High-Profile Romantic Relationships

While Ruby's relationship with Jessica was certainly one of her most high-profile romances, her first public and serious love affair was with fashion designer Phoebe Dahl, 32.

The couple began their whirlwind courtship at the start of 2014 and got engaged just three months in, with Ruby revealing she had asked Phoebe to marry her three times before she finally said yes, per People.

“I met Ruby at a barbecue I threw a year and a half ago and we got engaged within about three months. It was all very instant… Honestly, we’re not really apart that often,” Phoebe, who is the granddaughter of author Roald Dahl and the founder of charitable clothing line Faircloth & Supply, said in a later interview.

While everything seemed to be going great, the pair, who announced their engagement in March 2014 and lived together in Ruby's Silver Lake, Los Angeles home, amicably went their separate ways at the end of 2015 due to their conflicting work schedules, after first deciding to put off their wedding until 2016.

“After two wonderful years together, Ruby and I have decided to part ways,” Phoebe told Us Weekly at the time. “While we still love each other and support each other in every way, it is our mutual decision to part ways. Our break is not the result of any media speculation, and we want nothing but the best for each other. Thank you for respecting our privacy in this very difficult time.”

Likewise, Ruby had only good things to say about her ex-fiancée following the breakup.

"Phoebe remains very dear to my heart. I will forever treasure our time together. I’m a better person because of the time we shared. They say, ‘it’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.’ I’m lucky to have had the chance to love her,” she The Meg actress wrote on Facebook, per Curve magazine.