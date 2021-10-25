'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Slams Lisa Barlow as 'Demeaning'

Mary Cosby doesn't appreciate the way she was treated by co-star Lisa Barlow on Sunday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

As Page Six shared with readers on October 24, Cosby called out Barlow during the show for her “demeaning” behavior following a group scene with their cast mates in a Hummer limo, which featured Cosby suggesting that drinking carbonated beverages “hardens your ovaries."

While that may not seem controversial to some, diehard fans of RHOSLC know that Barlow is a big Diet Coke fan.