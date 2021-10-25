Ryan Gosling Reportedly Lands Role Alongside Margot Robbie In 'Barbie' Film

Ryan Gosling is known as one of the most attractive men in Hollywood and soon, he will reportedly be taking on the iconic role of one of the most, if not the most, Mattel dolls of all time: Ken.

According to an October 22 report from Deadline, Warner Bros. and director Greta Gerwig have allegedly enlisted Gosling and actress Margot Robbie to act as Ken and Barbie in their upcoming film, Barbie.

Although the outlet reports that the actor is in the final negotiation stages, an official announcement has not yet been made.