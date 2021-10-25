'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Skimpy Starbucks Snaps

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "most beautiful" girl, just keeps on proving why she's been carrying around her famous nickname since childhood. The 20-year-old French model, fresh from a candid reveal over a painful ovarian cyst surgery reveal, has been sharing new photos from her recent appearance for Italian brand Miu Miu, but it wasn't just clothing Blondeau shared to Instagram.

Posting with her trusty Starbucks, the Aix-en-Provence native shouted out her favorite beverage chain, and the pics are going down a storm with fans.