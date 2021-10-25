Tom Brady's Week 7 Recap: 600th TD Pass, Moment With Young Cancer Survivor & Recovered Game Ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to solidify his status as one of the best NFL players of all time. On Sunday night, Brady once again showed that age is just a number by displaying an impressive performance against the Chicago Bears. In the Buccaneers' dominant 38-3 victory over the Bears in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season, the 44-year-old quarterback was 20-for-36 passing for 211 passing yards with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

After posting four TD passes, Brady became the first player in NFL history with 600 career touchdown passes.

Tom Brady's 600th TD Pass Moment

Brady headed into their game against the Bears with 598 touchdown passes. Some people thought that the Bears would exert strong effort to prevent Brady from earning his 600th touchdown pass in their game, but the opposite happened on Sunday night. The veteran quarterback only needed one quarter to secure two touchdown passes and become the first NFL player to get 600.

Brady's 599th came with more than four minutes left in the first quarter when he connected with Chris Godwin, while he obtained his 600th touchdown pass after throwing the ball to Mike Evans with six seconds remaining.

Other Historical Records For Tom Brady In Recent Win Over Bears

Becoming the first NFL player to get 600 touchdown passes is undeniably a huge achievement for Brady. However, it wasn't the only historical record he made against the Bears. Brady is currently tied with Drew Brees with the most career games with at least four touchdown passes (37) and games with at least three touchdown passes (97).

After their game against the Bears, Brady became the third player with at least 200 completions and 20 touchdown passes in his team's first seven games of a season in NFL history. He would be joining the club with former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (2018) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (2013).

Tom Brady Shares Special Moment With Cancer Survivor

With more than a minute left in the game, Brady was seen walking in the direction of a fan in the stands who was holding a sign saying, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer." In a video posted by Sports Center on Instagram, Brady was featured putting a cap on the young cancer survivor and shaking his hands afterward.

After meeting with the fan he called "tough kid," Brady started to realize something.

"Puts a lot in perspective, what we're doing on the field," Brady said, via ESPN. "In the end it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through."

Buccaneers Fan Returns Tom Brady's 600th TD Pass Football

Another interesting thing that happened in the game between the Buccaneers and the Bears was when Evans gave Brady's 600th career touchdown pass game ball to a fan. During that time, Evans doesn't seem to be aware of the importance of the ball to Brady. After learning what happened, a Buccaneers official immediately headed to the fan's location and negotiated to get it back.

Luckily for Brady, the fan agreed to make a deal in exchange for the ball.

"I was hesitant to give it back," the fan said, as quoted by Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times via Twitter. "I knew how much it meant to Tom and I was willing to trade."

