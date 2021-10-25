Tom Brady's Week 7 Recap: 600th TD Pass, Moment With Young Cancer Survivor & Recovered Game Ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to solidify his status as one of the best NFL players of all time. On Sunday night, Brady once again showed that age is just a number by displaying an impressive performance against the Chicago Bears. In the Buccaneers' dominant 38-3 victory over the Bears in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season, the 44-year-old quarterback was 20-for-36 passing for 211 passing yards with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

After posting four TD passes, Brady became the first player in NFL history with 600 career touchdown passes.