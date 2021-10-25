Samantha Logan Enjoys Mac & Cheese Bites In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Samantha Logan couldn't help herself - the mac and cheese bites were too good not to mention. The 24-year-old actress and star of CW series All American has been busy getting invited to the fanciest events around, with recent Instagram photos showing her both repping Veuve Clicquot champagne and JBL Audio - the latter brought her all leggy in an eye-catching minidress, but talk was more food than fashion in the caption.

Logan's "fun night" also included some basketball action - gotta burn it off, right?