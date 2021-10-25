Samantha Logan Enjoys Mac & Cheese Bites In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Samantha Logan couldn't help herself - the mac and cheese bites were too good not to mention. The 24-year-old actress and star of CW series All American has been busy getting invited to the fanciest events around, with recent Instagram photos showing her both repping Veuve Clicquot champagne and JBL Audio - the latter brought her all leggy in an eye-catching minidress, but talk was more food than fashion in the caption.

Logan's "fun night" also included some basketball action - gotta burn it off, right?

Stuns At JLB Audio

Scroll for the snaps, ones coming as a gallery as Samantha shouted out electronics company JLB. The Boston native opened her post from a chic and wooden-floored outdoor terrace as she chilled on a muted blue couch, backed by greenery, and 100% popping against the backdrop.

Wearing a thin-strapped, blue, and flower accent minidress, Logan flaunted her super-toned legs while in strappy backless heels, also rocking drop earrings and her hair braided - blonde chopped up dark locks here for an edgy finish.

See The Photos Below

The actress, confirmed for Season 4 of All American and also known for her 13 Reasons Why appearance, introduced the food with a swipe right, where waitstaff was seen presenting a platter of nibbles - it was all smiles as Logan eyed it up. Next up came Samantha shooting indoor hoops while filmed from behind, with two more videos showing her partying it up.

"The mac n cheese bites tho," she wrote with a fire emoji, adding: "@jlbaudio thanks for the hospitality! Such a fun night." Swipe below for the gallery, scroll for more.

Up For A 'Good *ss Time'

Girl puts her money where her mouth is. When Logan was profiled by Elite Daily in April, she made it clear that the dancefloor is where she belongs - and she doesn't hit it alone.

"If I'm going to go out, I'm going to have a good ass time. I'm full sending it. None of that standing around, not knowing what I'm doing. I'm on the dance floor with my girlfriends," she revealed. "I was a dancer up until I was 14 or 15, so there's still a little bit of muscle memory there," Logan added.

Season 4 Of 'All American'

Sports drama All American is set to serve up more for fans with its brand new season, airing tonight. The streaming of the existing three seasons on Netflix has, of course, boosted the series' popularity, although fans have had to endure a wait.

COVID put production for Season 4 on hold, but tonight's the night - October 25 brings Samantha back alongside co-stars Daniel Ezra, Michael Evan Behling, Cody Christian, Hunter Clowdus, and others. Check out Samantha's Instagram for more.

