Facebook Accused of Bias for Suppressing Conservative News Outlets

Facebook’s safety concerns are connected to the leaked material by former Facebook integrity team employee Frances Haugen shared with the media. An attempted embargo on that information has failed, and the company may be expecting more information on that to come to light.

The embargo failed when a new whistleblower told the Securities and Exchange Commission that Facebook was repeatedly dismissing concerns about hate speech and misinformation.

It is not so inconceivable under this light to see some merit to the claim that Facebook could express bias towards any news outlet, conservative or otherwise. Facebook rejects it, with Facebook communications official Tucker Bounds calling hate speech claims a “flash in the pan” and suggested legislators will get snarky over this. That’s already happened with Facebook over separate issues. Bounds may be predicting it could happen again.