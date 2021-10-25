Facebook Accused of Bias for Suppressing Conservative News Outlets

Social media giant Facebook is making headlines daily now, with one recent accusation centering around an old argument of conservative bias on Facebook reports the New York Post. Facebook is being accused of suppressing conservative news outlets and expressing bias against them. Particularly, the right-wing outlet Breitbart News is undergoing some problems on Facebook.
Employees of Facebook have been working to remove Breitbart News from the News Tab since last year. At this time, other conservative news outlets are not expressing similar concerns.