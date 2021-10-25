NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving To LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Nets In Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been the subject of various trade speculations since the 2021 NBA offseason. The rumors surrounding him heated up when he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With the team not letting him play until he becomes a "full participant," there's a growing belief around the league that Irving could part ways with the Nets before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Though the Nets are yet to officially make him available on the trading block, Irving has already begun to be linked to several title contenders in the league.