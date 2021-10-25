NFL Rumors: ESPN Source Reveals Two New Deshaun Watson's Preferred Landing Spots

As the November 2 NFL trade deadline approaches, rumors surrounding controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans continue to heat up. Though he remains an official member of their roster in the 2021 NFL season, Watson and the Texans have publicly stated their desires to head into different directions.

Having a no-trade clause in his contract, the disgruntled quarterback has the power to control his next destination where the Miami Dolphins are frequently mentioned as his top favorite landing spot.