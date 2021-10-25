Angelina Jolie Dazzles In Shimmering Strapless Versace Dress

Angelina Jolie looked straight-up flawless in a liquid-effect, strapless, and silver Versace dress as she attended the high-profile Rome Film Festival screening of The Eternals yesterday. The 46-year-old Hollywood superstar, joining the likes of Salma Hayek for the much-anticipated MCU movie, made Sunday headlines for rocking up to the red carpet with two of her daughters, but eyes were on Angelina's stunning dress as she showed off her slender frame and ageless good looks.

See the photos, plus how Ange's girls are growing up below.

Angelina Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Versace

Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the snaps, one seeing the mom of six joined by 15-year-old biological daughter Shiloh and 16-year-old adopted daughter Zahara. The Girl, Interrupted star, going bold in a figure-flaunting and floor-length number, went slinky in shimmering metallics, opting for a fitted, slightly ruched, and low-back dress, one highlighting her famous tattoos, tiny waist, and - despite the length - long legs.

Jolie, showing off her porcelain skin, wore chunky silver earrings, low-key matte makeup, and platform heels to offset the Grecian gown.

See The Stunning Dress Below

Donatella Versace, likely having the last laugh over yet another A-Lister being a walking advertisement for her brand, is, of course, making waves following the 2021 Versace x Fendi show, one bringing celebrities including Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski on the runway - plus Demi Moore.

Jolie was joined by Zahara in a white and cross-strapped dress, with Shiloh going leggy in a skater black minidress paired with loud, cheetah-print sneakers. Shiloh is shared with Jolie's ex-husband, Fight Club actor Brad Pitt. More after the snaps.

Gushing Over Her Girls

Shutterstock | 2914948

Jolie, who shares three biological children with Pitt (Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne), has been making headlines for gushing over her famous kids.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children,” she told Time 100 in July 2020. “And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very — it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

Calls Shiloh The 'Goofiest' Kid Ever

Of Shiloh, Angelina told Vanity Fair: “Shiloh’s hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet,” adding: “Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer."

Shiloh is Angelina and Brad's third child, but their first biological one. The teen, regularly spotted out and about in L.A. with her mom, is known for her love of gender-neutral clothing, having stated she wants to be called "John or Peter," and for her close bond with sister Zahara. Both siblings were recently featured in an Instagram post shortly after mom Jolie's 2021 IG join.

