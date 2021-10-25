Lauren Alaina Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Denim Jumpsuit

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Singer Lauren Alaina has pulled off another flawless - and very trendy - look. The 26-year-old American Idol runner-up, best known for her appearance on Season 10 of the competition series, has been making waves on Instagram this year as she drops a new album, with the latest seeing her flaunt her stunning figure in an acid-wash and cropped denim jumpsuit while on stage.

Lauren, who released Sitting Pretty On Top of the World last month, was proving it's standing pretty, here. Check out the photo below.

Stuns In Snappy Denim Look

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the shot, one that comes not long after Lauren opened up on past eating disorder behaviors. The Georgia native, who turned to bulimia to lose weight after getting called "Miss Piggy" by online trolls, was snapped looking healthy, happy, and gorgeous while performing her "Getting Over Him" track.

Backed by stage lights, the blonde was in high heels, rocking a knee-length and shredded-hem jumpsuit with a one-sleeved finish, plus a pink belt highlighting her hourglass silhouette. The denims even got mentioned in her caption.

See Her Outfit Below

Addressing fans, Lauren wrote: "Gotta know when to CUT OFF your ex. Denim on denim. Forget him. Yeah, we lit it up, girl!!! #GettingOverHim ."

The post now sits at over 10,000 likes, even gaining a like from 30-year-old singer and Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears. "PERIOD!!" one fan replied, with another punning out on the denim as they wrote: "Good advice, you're a JEANius." The photo also comes as Alaina preps for the release of her book: Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be.

Still In Therapy For Her Eating Disorder

Shutterstock | 564025

Lauren's self-help book will hit shelves on November 23. While Lauren has recovered from her eating disorder, she has admitted that she's still seeking help for her issues - the real wakeup call came when doctors warned her it could be bulimia or her career.

“They told me that if I didn’t stop, I would never sing again, and I didn’t want that,” she told ET: “That was a wake-up call for me, and it took me a few years even after that to really get into a better place. And I still go check in with the therapist every once in a while, specifically for an eating disorder.”

Happier And Healthier

Back in 2017, and reflecting on being 20 pounds lighter as a result of her destructive behaviors, Lauren opened up to Self, telling the magazine she didn't regret getting healthier - and heavier.

"I used to eat food out of anger and sadness and emotions, and now I eat food because I’m hungry and I need food—food is fuel," she said. "I think I look way better now than I ever did when I had an eating disorder, and I was smaller then. I was 20 pounds smaller. But I’m healthy now and this is where I should be."

Read Next

TV

Alexandra Breckenridge Gets Mock Proposal From 'Virgin River' Co-Star Martin Henderson

by Joan Minoza |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Explores The Desert In Plunging Bodysuit

Celebrities

Lourdes Leon Flaunts Chest Tattoos While Wearing Only Pink Nails

Celebrities

Demi Rose Celebrates Spooky Season In Open-Chested Corset

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

Lauren Alaina Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Denim Jumpsuit

Celebrities

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.