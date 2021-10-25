Lauren Alaina Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Denim Jumpsuit

Singer Lauren Alaina has pulled off another flawless - and very trendy - look. The 26-year-old American Idol runner-up, best known for her appearance on Season 10 of the competition series, has been making waves on Instagram this year as she drops a new album, with the latest seeing her flaunt her stunning figure in an acid-wash and cropped denim jumpsuit while on stage.

Lauren, who released Sitting Pretty On Top of the World last month, was proving it's standing pretty, here. Check out the photo below.