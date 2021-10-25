Chanel West Coast Explores The Desert In Plunging Bodysuit

Chanel West Coast is hitting up abandoned deserts at night to show off her latest - and very pricey - outfit. The 32-year-old MTV face and rapper, making headlines galore for her carousel of designer ensembles this year, has just dropped her latest one, and it was head-to-toe Dior for the luxury lover.

Posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, the "No Plans" hit-maker sent out sizzling and very cheeky snaps while in a classy and thonged bodysuit - and that was just the start.