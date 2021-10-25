Chanel West Coast Explores The Desert In Plunging Bodysuit

Chanel West Coast is hitting up abandoned deserts at night to show off her latest - and very pricey - outfit. The 32-year-old MTV face and rapper, making headlines galore for her carousel of designer ensembles this year, has just dropped her latest one, and it was head-to-toe Dior for the luxury lover.

Posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, the "No Plans" hit-maker sent out sizzling and very cheeky snaps while in a classy and thonged bodysuit - and that was just the start.

Chanel West Coast Goes Dior Barbie

Scroll for the photos, ones coming as a gallery and showing the Ridiculousness star kitted out in a leggy bodysuit, shiny metallic knee boots, plus monogrammed apparel and accessories from iconic French brand Dior.

Posing amid uneven ground, Chanel flaunted her killer pins and pandemic weight loss in a deep-cut and tan bodysuit with a waist-cinching belt, with the strapless number seen closer up as fans swiped right. Chunky pearls, massive heeled and criss-cross boots, plus a Dior shirt worn off-the-shoulder completed the look as Chanel also wore a visor.

See The Photos Below

The former Fantasy Factory face, whose visor bore the Christian Dior logo, kept it buns out in some snaps, also rocking wrist jewelry and a claw-like manicure. Taking to her caption, she asked fans to pick their fave, writing: "Dior in the desert. Fave pic 1-5?"

This wouldn't be Chanel's first $$$ outfit. 2020 brought the matching Louis Vuitton swimsuit and bucket hat, with 2021 seeing her rock a Burberry bodysuit for a "Beverly Hills booty" post - see more looks after the gallery, where you can swipe.

Digging Her Brands

Chanel, who penned her "Karl" track after now-deceased Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld, was name-dropping brands as early as 2013, when she spoke to Fashionista and listed her favorites.

"I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo; I love Chanel obviously; I love Balmain, Givenchy, all of the dope brands," the rapper stated. Chanel is also CEO of her own LOL Cartel clothing line, although prices there are more affordable than the ones she flaunts on Instagram. October has already brought Moschino and Versace, plus Gucci.

Sticks To Her Guns

Chanel hadn't yet launched LOL Cartel as she was profiled by Fashionista, but proved putting her money where her mouth is.

"I definitely want people to know that I’m into fashion and get a sense of my style so that way once I do move up as an artist, I can start my own line, and people will already know, this is what she’s like, so the line is going to be like this," she stated.

