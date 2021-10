Since the start of the 2021 NFL season, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots continue to show improvement with their performance on both ends of the field. On Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, Jones and the Patriots have displayed massive progress in their offense by dropping a 54-point win over the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets.

Their Week 7 victory over the Jets marked the first time that Jones and the Patriots win at home in the 2021 NFL season.