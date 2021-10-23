NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Offer Ben Simmons To Raptors For OG Anunoby & Goran Dragic

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of trade rumors since the 2021 NBA offseason. After taking most of the blame for their failure to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season, Simmons has distanced himself from the Sixers and been actively finding his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.

The former No. 1 pick may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but most people are still expecting him to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.