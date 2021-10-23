Alex Murdaugh 9-1-1 Calls Released From Alleged Shooting

A series of 911 calls have been released from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) from an alleged Sept. 4 shooting against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. The shooting was alleged by Alex, who called 911 from the side of a road saying he had been shot in the head.
During the call, Murdaugh spoke calmly while seeking help. It has since been alleged that the call was a death-wish or suicide attempt so that his son Buster could secure $10 million in life insurance benefits, reports the New York Post.
Among other counts, Murdaugh is facing charges of insurance fraud.