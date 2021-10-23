Alex Murdaugh 9-1-1 Calls Released From Alleged Shooting

The incident comes after a family crisis that occurred this past June, where the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh were killed. Murdaugh was considered a person of interest in the case.

On Sept. 4, Murdaugh called Hampton County 911 alleging that he had been shot on Salkehatchie Road. He said that he was near a church with a red roof. He told the dispatcher, “I stopped, I got a flat tire, and I stopped and somebody stopped to help me….when I turned my back they tried to shoot me.”

He also told the dispatcher that he was having problems seeing and that he was bleeding. When asked where he had been shot he said, “I’m not sure, somewhere on my head.”

Fifty-three year-old Alex Murdaugh was asked for a description of the person that shot him, and he said it was a man who looked younger than him with short hair. The New York Post reports that Murdaugh’s lawyers say that the man Murdaugh identified was 61-year-old Curtis “Fast Eddie” Smith, whose description does not match what Murdaugh said to 911.

Murdaugh’s lawyers say that Smith was hired to help kill Murdaugh. Smith is also facing charges on the matter.