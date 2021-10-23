Seahawks News: Updates On Russell Wilson's Injury & Potential Return In 2021 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks were just in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season when they lost starting quarterback Russell Wilson to an injury. In the third quarter of the Seahawks' 17-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson suffered a ruptured middle finger tendon in his throwing hand after colliding with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The finger injury forced Wilson to stay on the sideline in the remainder of their game against the Rams, and as of now, the 32-year-old quarterback is still undergoing rehabilitation.