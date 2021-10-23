Summit’s Mirrored Floors Inspires Dress Codes in NYC

A new observation deck in Manhattan known as Summit has inspired a dress code suggestion to potential visitors. The dress code comes after an art installation known as “Air” with mirrored floors resulted in some sneaky peekers. Some visitors don’t seem to mind the suggestions of tights or leggings, saying it is "worth the risk" reports the New York Post.
Summit is an observation deck that has been described by Good Day as “New York’s newest and most spectacular skyscraper.” Travel & Leisure says the location “shatters all expectations” according to reviews posted on the Summit website.