Kaley Cuoco is going back to sitcom for a special guest appearance on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The actress is fully booked with work. She is busy filming season 2 of The Flight Attendant and now, it was just announced that she will be returning to her sitcom roots to guest star in the critically-praised comedy show.

According to Kaley, it's a "bucket list moment" to be part of this series.

