California Math Teacher Suspended After Performing 'Sohcahtoa' Dance For Class

"Sohcahtoa" is a helpful mnemonic for remembering the definitions of the trigonometric functions, but a Riverside, California high school teacher used it as she mimicked an indigenous dance.

A student recorded the teacher and posted a video of her dance online.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms this week, sparking outrage from members of the Native American community, many of whom found the dance offensive and deeply inappropriate. The teacher was then suspended.

Read more below.