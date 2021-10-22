Salt Lake City: Police IT Worker Arrested For Passing Sensitive Info To Sex Trafficker

Patrick Kevin Driscoll, an IT worker for the Salt Lake City Police Department, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly passing sensitive information to an accused sex trafficker.

According to the affidavit, Driscoll -- who is 50 years old and goes by the moniker Guardian -- was charged with computer crimes, exploiting prostitution, aiding prostitution, obstructing justice, and theft.

Driscoll is allegedly an associate of a man named Michael Ricks. In March, Ricks was charged with multiple felonies, including exploitation of prostitution and human trafficking.

Here's what happened.