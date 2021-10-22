Salt Lake City: Police IT Worker Arrested For Passing Sensitive Info To Sex Trafficker

Patrick Kevin Driscoll, an IT worker for the Salt Lake City Police Department, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly passing sensitive information to an accused sex trafficker.

According to the affidavit, Driscoll -- who is 50 years old and goes by the moniker Guardian -- was charged with computer crimes, exploiting prostitution, aiding prostitution, obstructing justice, and theft.

Driscoll is allegedly an associate of a man named Michael Ricks. In March, Ricks was charged with multiple felonies, including exploitation of prostitution and human trafficking.

Here's what happened.

Patrick Kevin Driscoll Arrested

As reported by The New York Post, a sex worker told law enforcement that someone within their ranks is providing Ricks with highly sensitive information.

The sex worker also said she "was fearful for her safety" and was forced to perform "sexual acts" with Driscoll, in exchange for this information. This, she told police, was arranged by Ricks.

Driscoll provided identities of undercover police officers (especially those investigating sex trafficking), phone numbers, and similar confidential information to Ricks, she told law enforcement.

Affidavit

The affidavit said that "multiple conversations have been found … between Ricks, V2, and V3 discussing The Guardian," meaning Driscoll.

"In one conversation, V3 contacted another victim of Ricks and notified her to cancel her date and leave the hotel because The Guardian had just informed them that it was an undercover police operation," the document continued.

"In another conversation V3 was informed of a police narcotics operation in a building next to her," it said.

Driscoll admitted to passing information to Ricks, but said the information was actually false.

Home Search

A search of Driscoll's home revealed that he stored on electronic devices "the names of undercover officers, metro gang files, and other law enforcement restricted documents that could only be accessed through the use of multiple restricted databases or files," according to documents.

Officials argued against releasing Driscoll as he awaits trial, claiming that he "not only has the knowledge but the means to shut down all city IT services should he desire."

"At this junction city officials are unsure as to the extent or depth of the files that have been accessed," they said.

Details Revealed

Shutterstock | 239338647

As per Deseret News, Driscoll allegedly passed information to Ricks in order to help him hide his illegal activities from law enforcement.

Police believe Driscoll and Ricks communicated through an app called Signal, which sends encrypted messages that auto-delete after thirty seconds.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, meanwhile, said in a statement that she is "deeply troubled by the circumstances and information surrounding the arrest of a Salt Lake City Corp. IMS employee."

"Salt Lake City Corp. is in full cooperation with the Utah Attorney General’s Office," she noted.

