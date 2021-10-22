Brian Laundrie Was 'Very Upset' Before Leaving Home, Family Lawyer Says

Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito went on a cross country trip this summer, but only Laundrie returned home -- in Petito's Ford Transit van.

Laundrie then vanished, but Petito's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park in September. She died of strangulation.

The tragic and disturbing case reached its conclusion this week.

On Wednesday, human remains and items belonging to Laundrie were found at the Carlton reserve in Sarasota County, Florida. And on Thursday, it was confirmed that the remains were indeed Laundrie's.

Here's the latest update.