In the aftermath of his suspension from the Philadelphia 76ers, All-Star point guard Ben Simmons seems eager to be moving on. The 25-year-old NBA star is now looking to unload his New Jersey mansion, which The New York Post is interpreting as a sign he's determined to leave the team for good.

Simmons, who is followed by 5.8 million on Instagram, is asking for $5 million for the Moorestown home, which is located just 20 minutes away from Camden, where the 76ers practice.

