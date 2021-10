Two probes have been opened into the tragic case: both the police and officials from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating what led up to the tragic incident.

According to Lawson, "every indication at this point is that his jacket may have been caught on a branch that was being fed into the wood chipper."

It remains unclear if the equipment the worker was using somehow malfunctioned.

"We’ve taken an extensive amount of pictures of the equipment to make sure it was operating the way it should have been operating. We’ve interviewed everyone who was at the scene," Lawson said.