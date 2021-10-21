Jamie Lee Curtis & Transgender Daughter Ruby Open Up In Candid Interview

Although Ruby doesn't mind it when her mom and dad get the pronouns wrong -- "I don't get mad at them for that," she told People -- the computer gaming editor confessed she was intimidated to come out to her parents as trans.
"It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know. It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."
The 25-year-old underlines that her coming out had nothing to do with her parent's celebrity status, adding that she had had an honest conversation about it with her fiancé years ago. The couple is set to wed next year, with Curtis officiating the ceremony.
"I've tried to stay out of the spotlight for many years, or at least done my best to," Ruby said, adding: "I'm happy to be more visible if it helps others."
Likewise, Curtis hopes their family's experience will help other people. Speaking to AARP magazine in July, the actress said that she and her husband “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."
She reiterated the feeling on Instagram on Wednesday in a sweet tribute to her daughter.
"Ruby I am proud to be your mother. Today more than ever."
As a testament to Ruby's character, Curtis also shared a quote from her daughter's interview with People, which read: "Helping others is something everyone should do. I don't think it's only our household thing. It should be a human thing."
Curtis and Guest have an older daughter, Annie, 34, who is married and a dance instructor. The celebrity couple doesn't have any grandkids yet, but Curtis is hoping that will change soon.