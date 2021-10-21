Jamie Lee Curtis & Transgender Daughter Ruby Open Up In Candid Interview

Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking up about supporting her transgender daughter Ruby. Less than three months after announcing to the world that her youngest child was a trans woman, the duo sat down for a candid interview with People in which they opened up about Ruby's journey and what it has meant for their family.

The Halloween star, 62, spoke from the heart, admitting she and her husband, 73-year-old comedy director Christopher Guest, "still slip up" occasionally as she detailed the struggles and rewards of their family's experience.

Curtis, who paid a sweet tribute to Ruby, 25, on Instagram after the interview was published on October 20, also revealed what was the hardest change for her as a parent.

Read about it below.