Eminem's Daughter Stuns Enjoying Fancy Wine On The Beach

Celebrities
HailieJade/Instagram

Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's stunning daughter Hailie Jade is back to winning over the fans - this time, from the beach. The 25-year-old influencer and daughter to 49-year-old "Slim Shady" rapper Eminem has been busy upping her endorsement game on Instagram this year - while Hailie has largely made 2021 headlines for joining the PUMA family, she's since proven that the sportswear giant isn't the only company interested in her.

Just under a week ago, Hailie updated with a #ad for a wine company, and the shot was flawless.

Not Your Average Beach Look

Scroll for the photo. Hailie's 2021 bikinis have fronted media outlets as the star flaunts her super-toned body, but it was more of a fall vibe in this photo as fans saw the Michigan native in plaids and a cozy rib-knit sweater.

Stunning as she sat on a sandy beach at sunset - and she seemed to have the place to herself - Hailie rocked tight cream pants, a matching roll-neck sweater, plus a white and tan plaid jacket, one echoing cream hues from her hat.

See The Snap Below

Hailie was holding a glass of white wine as a bottle also featured in the snap - everything was explained in a caption as the beauty blogger told her followers:

"#ad wine + beach + bonfire = perfect start to fall 🍂 drinking @chateaustemichelle chardonnay🥂#chateaustemichelle #mychateau."

Quick to leave a like was Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, with the post now sitting at over 76,000 likes overall. "That looks so peaceful," one fan replied. Scroll for more photos after the snap.

What's She Getting Paid

Hailie abided by Instagram's required #ad - the platform requires it for most promotional/paid activity. As to how much she might have earned, it's over to experts at Vox, who have outlined that pay correlates with following.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Hailie has 2.2 million followers. More below.

Snapped Up By PUMA

Earlier this year, Hailie made headlines for being yet another celebrity face fronting a sportswear brand. PUMA's main faces are "Prisoner" singer Dua Lipa and "Rare" hit-maker Selena Gomez.

Hailie made her PUMA debut in cute shorts and a citrus bikini top, having since returned in hot pink spandex to promote the brand. She joins the likes of rapper Cardi B and actress Gal Gadot fronting Reebok, plus sports face Serena Williams, who remains an ambassador for king-pin Nike.

