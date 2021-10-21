Human Remains Found In Florida Park Are Probably Brian Laundrie's, Family Lawyer Says

Twenty-three-year old Florida native Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito went on a cross country trip in July, but only Laundrie returned home -- in his girlfriend's Ford Transit van.

Petito's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park last month and, according to a coroner, she died of strangulation.

Laundrie vanished a couple of days after Petito was declared missing and the authorities have not been able to locate him since. But yesterday, they found suspected human remains and items belonging to Laundrie at the Carlton reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Here's the latest update.