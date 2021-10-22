Alexandra Daddario Sunbathes In Bikini To Kiss Summer Goodbye

Alexandra Daddario's last-ditch attempt to enjoy a Hot Girl Summer has been getting noticed. The 35-year-old actress and star of hit HBO series The White Lotus has been traveling, with the jet-setting documented for her 20.5 million Instagram followers - complete with some bikini action.

Posting in late September and while in Spain, Alexandra shared a shot of herself soaking up the sun by stunning blue ocean waters - the "last warm days" proved popular as fans left over 700,000 likes. See why below.