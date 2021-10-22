Alexandra Daddario Sunbathes In Bikini To Kiss Summer Goodbye

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario's last-ditch attempt to enjoy a Hot Girl Summer has been getting noticed. The 35-year-old actress and star of hit HBO series The White Lotus has been traveling, with the jet-setting documented for her 20.5 million Instagram followers - complete with some bikini action.

Posting in late September and while in Spain, Alexandra shared a shot of herself soaking up the sun by stunning blue ocean waters - the "last warm days" proved popular as fans left over 700,000 likes. See why below.

No More Hot Girl Summer

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the snap, one showing the True Detective alum joined by boyfriend Andrew Form. The two were chilling on a boat and while backed by waters, distant hills, and blue skies - blue-eyed beauty Alexandra completely hid her face as she lay plonked on her back and wearing a massive straw hat, but fans did see her incredible figure.

Wearing a tiny blue pair of bikini bottoms, Daddario also rocked a raised blue linen shirt - it was legs, abs, and big-time chill for the Baywatch bombshell.

Keep Scrolling For The Snap

Alexandra, topping up her tan while barefoot, lay next to beau Andrew, who was seen in pink swim trunks, a baseball cap, plus shades. The actress kept her caption short, writing: "Last warm days. Winter won't be so bad, though."

Alexandra spent much of 2020 avoiding the harsh East Coast winters she would have been subject to, this as she filmed The White Lotus and shared selfies from the islands' exotic beaches. See more photos after the sunbathe, one gaining a like from actress and co-star Syndney Sweeney.

Secrets Behind Super-Fit Body

In 2018, Daddario opened up to Health, admitting she'd pushed herself to the limits while getting into shape for 2017 movie Baywatch.

"I was doing more aerobic activity and way more weight training, which is something I’ve [since] incorporated into my daily routine," she stated, adding: However, "it’s not a sustainable [lifestyle] unless you’re sorta being paid to do it." The actress then reminded fans that balance comes first for her - yes, she's into healthy stuff, but a cheat day is never far away.

Dishing On Cheat Foods

The Clinique spokesperson, recently making headlines for showing off her massive burger appetite, revealed a love of mixed quinoa, chicken breast, and avocado for her healthy foods. However:

"When I’m hungry, I want food, like, now, or else I get very cranky."

"I think you have to indulge or the stress of not being able to enjoy what you eat will detract from any benefits you’re getting from eating healthy. Life is really stressful without chocolate," she added. For more from Alexandra, check out her Instagram.

Read Next

Movies

Paul Walter Hauser Talks Bad Reviews Ahead of 'Cruella 2'

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Flower Power In See-Through Shorts

Celebrities

Dove Cameron Says 'Hello' Without A Top On

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Sunbathes In Bikini To Kiss Summer Goodbye

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Announces OnlyFans Alternative In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

Julia Rose Raises 'Halloween Scandals' In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Fluffy Bathrobe For Exciting Announcement

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.