'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reveals Updates on Her Boyfriend and Her Boutique

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 673594

Lindsay Cronin

Sutton Stracke opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Michael and her West Hollywood Boutique, Sutton, on last week's episode of the four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

As fans may have seen, host Andy Cohen was first to share the news, via Bravo's The Daily Dish

"Sutton, you and your boyfriend Michael broke up, unfortunately," Cohen mentioned on the October 13 episode of the reality series. "What happened?"

According to Stracke, it wasn't she, but Michael, who chose to end their romance.

Sutton Stracke Was Dumped While Enjoying a Valentine's Day Weekend

Shutterstock | 564025

"We were on a nice Valentine's weekend, and he broke up with me," Stracke recalled, quickly correcting herself, saying, "Well, I guess it wasn't that nice of a Valentine's weekend then."

As her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates sat in shock at the cruel gesture, Stracke offered up additional details about just how Michael chose to call it quits.

"He said, 'I just can't.' There's really no comeback to that," she recalled. "I was devastated, but now, I'm not. I'm dating."

Sutton Stracke is Dating After Her Split From Michael

Shutterstock | 487966

When Stracke's future was then mentioned, Stracke confirmed she's dating and looking forward to continuing to do so.

"I think I'm dating for the first time in my life," she said. "Dating's fun. I highly recommend it."

As for the idea of getting remarried, Stracke previously addressed just that after she and her castmates attended the launch of Dorit Kemsley's bridal collection with Nektaria.

"Sutton doesn't want to get married again," Sutton said in an interview on the episode. "I'll leave that to Garcelle [Beauvais]."

Sutton Stracke's Business is Growing

Shutterstock | 673594

During another moment of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, via Bravo's The Daily Dish, Stracke was asked for an update on her boutique.

“How has your store managed during the pandemic?” Cohen asked.

“It’s been great, actually," Stracke replied. "It’s growing bigger and bigger — my business.”

As fans may recall, Stracke's castmate, Lisa Rinna, suggested that Stracke's store wasn't actually a business during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live weeks ago.

“Yes, it is a business, it’s growing,” she said. “It’s growing, actually, excrementally more than I thought that it would.”

Sutton Stracke Joked About Her Word Mix-Up on Instagram

Shutterstock | 3695024

Looking back at the moment in which she spoke of her business' growth, mistakenly saying "excrementally," rather than "exponentially," on Instagram days ago, Stracke joked about the mix-up.

"It's my [facepalm emoji] moment," she wrote in a comment to a clip from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene.

To see more of Stracke and her castmates, don't miss part three of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, which airs on Wednesday, October 27, at 8/7c on Bravo.

Read Next

TV

‘Shameless’ Showrunner Reveals Why Emmy Rossum Didn't Return, Talks Spinoffs

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Julia Rose Raises 'Halloween Scandals' In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Announces OnlyFans Alternative In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Flower Power In See-Through Shorts

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Barbie In Sheer Pink Bodysuit

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.