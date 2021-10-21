'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reveals Updates on Her Boyfriend and Her Boutique

Sutton Stracke opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Michael and her West Hollywood Boutique, Sutton, on last week's episode of the four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

As fans may have seen, host Andy Cohen was first to share the news, via Bravo's The Daily Dish

"Sutton, you and your boyfriend Michael broke up, unfortunately," Cohen mentioned on the October 13 episode of the reality series. "What happened?"

According to Stracke, it wasn't she, but Michael, who chose to end their romance.