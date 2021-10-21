Dove Cameron Says 'Hello' Without A Top On

Dove Cameron has been sending greetings while appearing to wear nothing at all. The 25-year-old former Disney star, making October headlines for a sell-out music tour across the U.S., has also been making headlines of late for her stunning Instagram updates - big surprise, the ones going a little skimpy do prove pretty popular.

Posting for her 44.7 million followers, the "We Belong" singer stunned while topless and retaining her signature class, with the low-key snap seeing her say hi as she showed off her angelic features.