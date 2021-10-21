Dove Cameron Says 'Hello' Without A Top On

Dove Cameron has been sending greetings while appearing to wear nothing at all. The 25-year-old former Disney star, making October headlines for a sell-out music tour across the U.S., has also been making headlines of late for her stunning Instagram updates - big surprise, the ones going a little skimpy do prove pretty popular.

Posting for her 44.7 million followers, the "We Belong" singer stunned while topless and retaining her signature class, with the low-key snap seeing her say hi as she showed off her angelic features.

Just Saying Hi

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo, but don't expect anything lewd. The Descendants star, who shouts out her confidence and femininity via the celebration of her body - she encouraged nudity on Friday 13th this year - had offered up another of her late-night home snaps.

Throwing out a cherub vibe as she posed amid indoor tulle drapes and a chandelier, Dove rested one hand against her bare chest, looking right at the camera and with a subdued and possibly unimpressed expression. "Hello," the caption read.

See The Selfie Below

Also rocking earrings showing her multiple piercings - but keeping her famous tattoos out of sight - the Powerpuff Girls star appeared virtually makeup-free bar a little mascara and brow definition. She wore her hair in a basic ponytail, once again proving that she needs no flourishes.

Over 1.9 million fans have since sent a like, including 25-year-old Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney. "Hello pixie" came from singer Madison Beer. "There's no way you are human...no way," one fan gushed. More after the snap.

Telling Fans To Get Naked And Be Free

Shutterstock | 564025

Dove is hugely into her mysticism, as evident by her snake ankle tattoo and the knowledge she has behind it all. On Friday 13th this year, Dove stripped down, telling her followers:

“It’s that time of the year where i remind you that long before it was rebranded as unlucky (purposely & w major sexist overtones) , today was considered the day of the goddess and divine feminine energy / power / female sexuality." The Flawless Beauty ambassador added:

“If not just go strip naked and dance real quick. feminine energy is dope and fucking divine & we celebrate her . every day !! bye !!! . i love you.”

Landing Fendi #Peekaboo Campaign

Dove, last year fronting car giant Fiat and this year representing Flawless Beauty, has a brand new promotional gig. Earlier this month, the star was unveiled as having joined luxury brand Fendi's #Peekabo campaign - the iconic bag working its way across celebrity Instagram in a new series of promos also includes the "World's Most Beautiful Girl" Thylane Blondeau, plus model Winnie Harlow.

Rocking a rib-knit dress and holding a Peekaboo bag on October 11, Dove wrote: "I 💙 @fendi @mrkimjones @silviaventurinifendi #fendi #fendipeekaboo."

