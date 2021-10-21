Bethenny Frankel Called 'Insecure' by Former 'RHONY' Cast Mate

Looking back at her own time on the show, former cast member Jill Zarin said Frankel felt "snubbed" by Bensimon.

"Bethenny hated Kelly even before the show because she felt that Kelly snubbed her at that party," Zarin explained. "Then she got even more upset when they met again on the show and Kelly had no idea who she was. She didn't recall Bethenny being at her house."

"But Bethenny was very offended and treated Kelly very badly because of it," Zarin alleged.

Throughout their many seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel and Bensimon butted heads. And at one point, Bensimon was seen telling Frankel that they were not friends.