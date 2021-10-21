Bethenny Frankel Called 'Insecure' by Former 'RHONY' Cast Mate

Celebrities
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bethenny-frankel.jpg

Lindsay Cronin

Bethenny Frankel was a hot topic in PEOPLE contributor Dave Quinn's new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It, even though she didn't actually offer any of her own quotes to the publication.

In addition to being accused of setting up a photo of Luann de Lesseps' now-ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino Jr., kissing another woman, she was also accused of being insecure by her former Real Housewives of New York City cast member, realtor Kelly Bensimon.

Bethenny Frankel Met Kelly Bensimon Prior to Joining 'RHONY'

Shutterstock | 64736

According to Bensimon, who endured plenty of drama with Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel's issues with her began long before they were cast alongside one another on the Bravo reality series.

"Bethenny and I had met before the show because she came to an event at my house. Bethenny was dating a photographer I knew, and she was his date," Bensimon revealed in the book. "I didn't even really notice her, she didn't make an impression on me, bad or good — and I don't mean that in a nasty way, I mean that in a genuinely honest way."

Bethenny Frankel Allegedly 'Hated' Kelly Bensimon

Shutterstock | 64736

Looking back at her own time on the show, former cast member Jill Zarin said Frankel felt "snubbed" by Bensimon.

"Bethenny hated Kelly even before the show because she felt that Kelly snubbed her at that party," Zarin explained. "Then she got even more upset when they met again on the show and Kelly had no idea who she was. She didn't recall Bethenny being at her house."

"But Bethenny was very offended and treated Kelly very badly because of it," Zarin alleged.

Throughout their many seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel and Bensimon butted heads. And at one point, Bensimon was seen telling Frankel that they were not friends.

Kelly Bensimon Felt Bethenny Frankel Was 'So Tacky'

Shutterstock | 564025

As Bensimon alleged, she got bad vibes from Frankel immediately after joining her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"The second I arrived, she gave me attitude and I just wasn't into it. It was so tacky," she said. "Everyone thinks that had something to do with social class, but really what I said was, 'This is you, this is me, I'm an adult and you're a child.'"

As for why she believes Frankel had it out for her so badly, Bensimon said she believed the Skinnygirl mogul was "threatened" by her success.

Bethenny Frankel May Have Been Looking for Attention

Shutterstock | 842245

Continuing on, Bensimon said she suspected Frankel's issues with her were rooted in insecurity.

"Bethenny was just looking for attention. She was so insecure. Remember, she was the old guard and I was the new, pretty, fun girl. She didn't have kids. I was a mom with young kids. She was struggling in her career, I was accomplished," she said. "There were just so many things about me that — and I don't like to use the word 'threatened' because I don't like it when women talk about each other in those kinds of terms — but she felt a certain way about me that I somehow became her nemesis, immediately."

Read Next

Celebrities

Anthony Kiedis And Other Famous Names Laura Prepon Dated

by |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Julia Rose Raises 'Halloween Scandals' In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Announces OnlyFans Alternative In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Flower Power In See-Through Shorts

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Barbie In Sheer Pink Bodysuit

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.