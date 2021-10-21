Bethenny Frankel Called 'Insecure' by Former 'RHONY' Cast Mate

Bethenny Frankel was a hot topic in PEOPLE contributor Dave Quinn's new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It, even though she didn't actually offer any of her own quotes to the publication.
In addition to being accused of setting up a photo of Luann de Lesseps' now-ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino Jr., kissing another woman, she was also accused of being insecure by her former Real Housewives of New York City cast member, realtor Kelly Bensimon.