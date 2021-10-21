Lourdes Leon Flaunts Armpit Hair In Braless, Wet-Effect Dress

Lourdes Leon ain't shaving her pits, and she's standing proud. The 24-year-old daughter to pop icon Madonna has been making all kinds of headlines since attending the 2021 Met Gala this year, with the latest buzz seeing the model open up on 63-year-old mom Madonna as she dubs the "Music" singer a "control freak."

Lourdes was profiled by Interview Mag as the outlet delved into the star's life and thought process, with a series of Bottega Veneta outfits donned as Lourdes graced the magazine with a shot.

Opening Up On Mom Madonna

Lourdes, one of Madonna's six adopted and biological children, is shared with the iconic signer and ex Carlos Leon. While she's forging her own style, it looks like the star is still gathering style tips from her famous mother - "I do," she said when asked if she raids her mom's closet.

"But now there’s a lock on her closets. When she’s not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I’m entitled to," she added.

Showing Off Armpit Hair

Photos accompanying the shoot showed Lourdes in a banded and fitted ruched dress for the kick-off. Upping the ante, the 2021 Marc Jacobs face then reappeared while seated on a stool and going very leggy as she rocked a barely-there and mustard yellow dress.

The wet-effect number, one-shouldered, came with a braless finish, a cut-out side panel, and an elegant tassle waist detail. Lourdes, raising one arm to her head, proudly showed she doesn't shave her armpits - but she does get a manicure. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Doesn't Want To Be A 'Silent Clohing Rack'

Speaking about an industry now full of celebrity kids - from Kaia Gerber to Kendall Jenner - Lourdes told Interview:

"I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they’re doing, and they’re not just silent clothing racks. That’s the age that we’re coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists."

"I want to figure out who the f-ck I am before I let anyone else try to tell me who I am, you know?" she added.

Calling Madonna A 'Control Freak'

Madonna, known for her past rigorous lifestyle regimes including extreme workouts and only drinking Kabbalah water, was mentioned in an interesting way, this as Lourdes said that her mother doesn't give her kids "handouts."

"My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school," Lourdes revealed. Madonna has an estimated net worth of $850 million. Lourdes, seemingly more into spirituality than materialism, also stated wanting to lead a "more spiritual life."

