Lourdes Leon Flaunts Armpit Hair In Braless, Wet-Effect Dress

Lourdes Leon ain't shaving her pits, and she's standing proud. The 24-year-old daughter to pop icon Madonna has been making all kinds of headlines since attending the 2021 Met Gala this year, with the latest buzz seeing the model open up on 63-year-old mom Madonna as she dubs the "Music" singer a "control freak."

Lourdes was profiled by Interview Mag as the outlet delved into the star's life and thought process, with a series of Bottega Veneta outfits donned as Lourdes graced the magazine with a shot.