'All American' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

It's official. All American is returning to The CW for Season 4.

Just over three years to the date of the April Blair-created sports drama's debut on October 18, 2018 fans will be getting a whole new season filled with eventful moments from the hit cast, including Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, and Samantha Logan.

And, according to one of the series' show runners, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who spoke to TV Line last month, the premiere episode will answer questions fans were left with following the conclusion of Season 3.