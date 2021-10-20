Chloë Grace Moretz on Wednesday Addams' Existential Crisis

Movies
Shutterstock | 487966

Lindsay Cronin

Chloë Grace Moretz voices the character of Wednesday Addams in the recently-released film, The Addams Family 2, and during an interview with Screen Rant that coincided with the October 1 premiere, the actress spoke of the existential crisis Wednesday experienced in the sequel to 2019's The Addams Family.

"I was so excited when we started to record to find out that she was such an intrinsic character to this story, and to this film as a whole. We really follow her coming-of-age story," Moretz explained.

Is Wednesday Really An Addams?

Shutterstock | 673594

As fans of the film series may know, Wednesday was followed in the second film as she was faced with the question of whether or not she was truly part of the Addams family.

"It was a whole lot of fun to find those new shades of Wednesday and figure out what those vocals sounded like, and how to get across sentimentality and things like that in a character that's 90% of the time monotone and almost sociopathic," she stated.

The Addams Family Bond

Shutterstock | 2914948

"It was a little bit mind-boggling and fun, and it was a bit of a puzzle to kind of pull apart," Moretz continued. "But I think we had such a fun time, and the writers did such a good job with the comedy elements within the story. Honestly, it's laugh-out-loud funny in some moments."

Although we can't give away what Wednesday learned amid her adventure in The Addams Family 2, Moretz said that regardless of whether or not her character was a true Addams, she was deeply bonded with her family.

After being asked what she believes is the key to the Addams family bond, Moretz said it is their "ability to allow them to be themselves."

Chloë Identifies With The Addams Family

Shutterstock | 842245

"They don't really try to pigeonhole each other and they don't really try to restrain each other; they're allowed to be who they are unabashedly," Moretz explained.

Moretz went on to say that she identified with the deep bond the Addams family shares.

"I think that's something that I've always really connected to with the Addams, for sure. I've always really found a sense of comfort in their family dynamic; how odd it is and how offbeat it is," she said, noting, "We're all honorary Addams."

Where Will Wednesday Addams Go From Here?

Shutterstock | 1486838

While there's no word on a third Addams Family film quite yet, Moretz said she'd like to be able to continue on with her character as she gets older.

"It'd be interesting to see Wednesday start dating. I'd love to see how Wednesday is if she likes someone because we've seen her navigate herself. I think it was really wonderful to see her grow in this way and become her own little lady in this family and be respected like one. I think it'd be interesting to see her flirt. What does Wednesday sound like when flirting? I would love to know," she admitted.

Read Next

Movies

'Cruella 2' - Everything We Know About Emma Stone's Return

by Joan Minoza |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities

Julia Rose Raises 'Halloween Scandals' In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Barbie In Sheer Pink Bodysuit

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

TV

Gizelle Bryant Disappoints in Cheap Barbie Look at RHOP Reunion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.