Chloë Grace Moretz on Wednesday Addams' Existential Crisis

"It was a little bit mind-boggling and fun, and it was a bit of a puzzle to kind of pull apart," Moretz continued. "But I think we had such a fun time, and the writers did such a good job with the comedy elements within the story. Honestly, it's laugh-out-loud funny in some moments."

Although we can't give away what Wednesday learned amid her adventure in The Addams Family 2, Moretz said that regardless of whether or not her character was a true Addams, she was deeply bonded with her family.

After being asked what she believes is the key to the Addams family bond, Moretz said it is their "ability to allow them to be themselves."