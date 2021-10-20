Chloë Grace Moretz on Wednesday Addams' Existential Crisis

Chloë Grace Moretz voices the character of Wednesday Addams in the recently-released film, The Addams Family 2, and during an interview with Screen Rant that coincided with the October 1 premiere, the actress spoke of the existential crisis Wednesday experienced in the sequel to 2019's The Addams Family.
"I was so excited when we started to record to find out that she was such an intrinsic character to this story, and to this film as a whole. We really follow her coming-of-age story," Moretz explained.