Anna Kendrick Returns In 'Trolls' For NBC Holiday Special

Shutterstock | 842284

Anna Kendrick is back to voice the adorable Queen Poppy for Trolls Holiday in Harmony.

She will be joined by Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson and Rachel Bloom for the animated holiday special, which will be aired on NBC on the 26th of November at 9 pm.

The last installment of the Trolls franchise, Trolls World Tour, which was released in limited theaters last year, didn't get much praise from the critics. Although, it still did pretty well, considering it was released during a pandemic.

But, fans are hoping the upcoming holiday special will have a little bit more to offer.

Trolls Do Holiday Gift Swap

Trolls | Instagram

In the half-hour animated special, the trolls celebrate the holiday season with a new tradition of gift-swapping.

The plot is described as:

"...as the holidays near, Queen Poppy (Kendrick) plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch (Timberlake) draw each other's name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond (Thompson) comes down with a bad case of writers' block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad."

This Is The 2nd Holiday Special

Shutterstock | 2914948

This isn't the first time the franchise will be doing a holiday special. Back in 2017, they also had another special, aptly titled Trolls Holiday. Kendrick, Timberlake, and Zooey Deschanel were among the voice cast in the special.

The holiday show, which also aired on NBC, was a huge success. It attracted over 5 million viewers and became the second most watched show of the night, trailing shortly behind How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

For this year's special, there will be four songs featured. Aside from the main character actors, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Karan Soni will also be joining.

Anna Kendrick Loves Her Trolls Character

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anna_Kendrick_%26_Justin_Timberlake_(28406769261).jpg

Unlike other actors who just voice their animated characters and move on to other projects, Kendrick has apparently become attached to Poppy.

In an interview with Billboard, the actress shared that before the pandemic got crazy, she even added Trolls legos as an "essential" to her shopping list.

"The day before things got really crazy [with the coronavirus], I went to Target to get supplies and stuff, and while I was there, I was like, 'I should get Legos, obviously,'"

"I bought Trolls Legos." Kendrick happily gushed.

Will There Be A Trolls 3?

Trolls | Instagram

Fans want to know - will there be a third Trolls film?

There is no word on this yet but thanks to the combined success of the first two films, a third installment is a likely possibility.

Timberlake once said in an interview that he would love to do multiple Trolls films.

"I hope we make, like, seven Trolls movies, because it literally is the gift that keeps on giving."

