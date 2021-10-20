Anna Kendrick Returns In 'Trolls' For NBC Holiday Special

Anna Kendrick is back to voice the adorable Queen Poppy for Trolls Holiday in Harmony.

She will be joined by Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson and Rachel Bloom for the animated holiday special, which will be aired on NBC on the 26th of November at 9 pm.

The last installment of the Trolls franchise, Trolls World Tour, which was released in limited theaters last year, didn't get much praise from the critics. Although, it still did pretty well, considering it was released during a pandemic.

But, fans are hoping the upcoming holiday special will have a little bit more to offer.