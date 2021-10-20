Brian Laundrie Manhunt: Human Remains Discovered, Medical Examiner Called To Site

Crime
[YouTube][Fox 13 News Utah]

Damir Mujezinovic

Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito went on a cross country trip this summer.

Laundrie returned to his North Port, Florida home, but Petito never did. Her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park last month, while Laundrie -- a person of interest in the mysterious case -- vanished a few days after Petito was reported missing.

Volunteers, body hunters, and different law enforcement agencies have been searching for Laundrie for weeks. They appear to have finally caught a break.

Read more below.

Human Remains Found

Suspected human remains were found at the Carlton reserve in Sarasota County, Florida and items allegedly belonging to Laundrie were found nearby Wednesday, according to CBS News.

Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Laundrie, and they were found in an area that was previously underwater, according to CBS News' law enforcement sources.

The Sarasota County medical examiner has been called to the site, while he FBI said it would make an announcement about the developments at 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Brian Laundrie's Parents

The remains were found after Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, joined the search.

As Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino explained in a statement, "Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian."

"The FBI and [North Port Police Department] were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found," Bertolino added.

Flight Restriction

The FBI is expected to conduct a more thorough search of the are where the items belonging to Laundrie were found, according to Bertolino.

In response to these developments, as reported by Newsweek, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary flight restriction over the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

No aircraft, including drones, is allowed to fly in the area above the park. The restrictions will expire on October 22 and were put in place for "Special Security Reasons," according to the FAA website.

Is Laundrie Dead?

[YouTube][NewsNationNow]

Authorities warned earlier this month that there is a 50-50 chance Laundrie is dead.

Laundrie has not been charged with homicide. However, he has been charged with credit card fraud, as allegedly used Petito's credit after her death.

On the basis of this charge, law enforcement was able to obtain an arrest warrant.

If Laundrie is never found, he will not stand trial -- the 1993 Supreme Court ruling in Crosby v United States "prohibits the trial in absentia of a defendant who is not present at the beginning of trial."

Read Next

News

Anthony Fauci Is Repeating Mistakes He Made During AIDS Crisis, Columnist Says

by Damir Mujezinovic |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Celebrities

Julia Rose Raises 'Halloween Scandals' In Sheer Underwear

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Barbie In Sheer Pink Bodysuit

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

TV

Gizelle Bryant Disappoints in Cheap Barbie Look at RHOP Reunion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.