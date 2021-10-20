Brian Laundrie Manhunt: Human Remains Discovered, Medical Examiner Called To Site

Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito went on a cross country trip this summer.

Laundrie returned to his North Port, Florida home, but Petito never did. Her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park last month, while Laundrie -- a person of interest in the mysterious case -- vanished a few days after Petito was reported missing.

Volunteers, body hunters, and different law enforcement agencies have been searching for Laundrie for weeks. They appear to have finally caught a break.

