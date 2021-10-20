Jeffrey Epstein To Steve Bannon: 'I’m A Firm Believer And Supporter Of Time’s Up'

Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 death of apparent remains one of the most disturbing and controversial events in recent years, and many still believe he was murdered.

The late financier and convicted sex offender -- who was friends with individuals such as former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump -- allegedly sex trafficked young, underage girls and had ties to intelligence agencies.

A forthcoming documentary shows Epstein speaking with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and describing himself as a "firm believer and supporter" of the anti-sexual harassment Time’s Up movement.

